Abreu hits 3-run HR, Cease fans 7, White Sox beat Jays 5-2

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched seven effective innings, José Abreu hit a three-run homer and the Chicago White Sox stopped a three-game slide by topping the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2. Cease retired his first 11 batters, fanning six, before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lined a single to right in the fourth. Cease allowed one run and four hits, matching his season high in innings. Corey Dickerson spoiled Cease’s shutout bid with a one-out homer in the seventh.