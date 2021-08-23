Skip to Content
Lamb in virus protocol as Cowboys go virtual with meetings

By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Receiver CeeDee Lamb is among three more Dallas Cowboys players in COVID-19 protocols, making it five players and coaches sidelined by coronavirus concerns as the club switched to virtual meetings as a precaution. Lamb and safeties Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu joined defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Watkins and Quinn were sent home from the stadium before Saturday’s 20-14 preseason loss to Houston. Coach Mike McCarthy says the club still plans to practice before Sunday’s preseason finale against Jacksonville.

