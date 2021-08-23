Braves’ Soroka starts from scratch after re-tearing Achilles

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Mike Soroka already went through nine grueling months of rehab after blowing out his right Achilles tendon. Now he’s doing it all again. Soroka is speaking for the first time since getting the shocking news that he re-tore his Achilles. It was a devastating blow to a bright young star who made the All-Star Game as a rookie in 2019. Soroka has not pitched since the initial injury three starts into the pandemic-delayed 2020 season. He suffered another complete tear in May while simply walking toward the home clubhouse at Truist Park. Now, he’s out until at least 2022.