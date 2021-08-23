Another setback for Yankees LHP Britton, back on IL (elbow)

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton has sustained another injury setback, going on the 10-day injured list with a strained left elbow. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the team will evaluate Britton’s condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action. Britton underwent an MRI that showed what Boone calls “a small strain.” In another injury setback, versatile Miguel Andújar has been shifted to the 60-day injured list and won’t be eligible to return until Sept. 5 at the earliest. He’s still dealing with lingering pain from a strained left wrist.