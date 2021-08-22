Wainwright extends mastery of Pirates in Cardinals’ 3-0 win

AP National Sports

By STEVE OVERBEY

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright allowed two hits in eight masterful innings and Paul Goldschmidt homered to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0. The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid and kept the Pirates from earning their first series sweep of the season. They remain the only team in the majors without one. Wainwright threw 106 pitches and retired his final 11 hitters. He hasn’t permitted a run in his past 19 innings against the Pirates and has won his last seven decisions against them. The 39-year-old right-hander struck out nine and did not walk a batter in improving to 20-7 lifetime against Pittsburgh.