Naquin homers twice, Reds beat Marlins 3-1 to sweep series

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Naquin hit two solo homers and Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 for a sweep of their four-game series. Naquin’s leadoff shot extended his hitting streak to 12 games. He added his 18th homer in the eighth, making it 3-1 when he drove an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Bass into the seats in right-center. Cincinnati won for the sixth time in eight games. It also moved a game ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.