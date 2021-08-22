McCarron (knee) out for season, Falcons in market for QB

AP National Sports

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga (AP) — Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron is done for the season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason loss to the Dolphins. That means the Falcons are again in the market for a veteran quarterback to back up Matt Ryan. McCarron was diagnosed with a season-ending ACL injury to the right knee after a 37-17 loss at Miami. The 30-year-old McCarron was signed by the Falcons to fill the void left by the retirement of longtime backup Matt Schaub. Besides Ryan, undrafted rookie Felipe Franks is the only other healthy QB on the roster.