Mariners score 4 in 11th to earn 6-3 win over Astros

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Ty France tied the game with a solo home run in the ninth inning and put the Seattle Mariners on top with an RBI single in the 11th before Kyle Seager belted a three-run homer in a 6-3 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. J.P. Crawford started the 11th on second base and moved to third on a wild pitch by Ryne Stanek with no outs. Mitch Haniger walked before France singled on a grounder to right field to put Seattle up 3-2. Seager then connected on his 29th home run this season to extend the lead to 6-2.