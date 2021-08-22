Hilary Knight ties goal record, US beats Finland 3-0

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato’s record for goals in women’s world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans’ 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night. Making her U.S.-record 11th appearance in the event, the 32-year-old Knight scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato’s points record of 78. Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. The teams met for the first time since the United States beat host Finland 2-1 in a shootout in the 2019 championship game, the last time the event was played.