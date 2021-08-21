Slingsby steers Aussies to victory in SailGP regatta

AP National Sports

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Australia’s Tom Slingsby beat rivals Sir Ben Ainslie of Britain and Nathan Outteridge of Team Japan in the podium race to win the Denmark Sail Grand Prix on Aarhus Bay. The second consecutive regatta victory gives defending champion Australia a 32-30 lead over Britain in the Season 2 standings after four regattas in the eight-team global league. Japan is third with 28 points and the United States is fourth with 26. France has 25 points, Spain and New Zealand 23, and Denmark 22. Because of light wind, the foiling 50-foot catamarans sailed with crews of three rather than five.