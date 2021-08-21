Çalhanoğlu stars as Inter beats Genoa 4-0 in Serie A opener

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — New Inter Milan signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored one goal and set up another as the Nerazzurri got their title defense off to a winning start with a 4-0 win at home to Genoa. Çalhanoğlu set up Milan Škriniar’s early opener and doubled Inter’s tally in the 14th minute. Arturo Vidal effectively sealed the victory in the 74th before Edin Džeko opened his Inter account in the final minutes. Inter also hit the crossbar and had a goal ruled out. Lazio visits newly promoted Empoli later and Atalanta travels to Torino.