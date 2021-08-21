Barty reaches women’s final, Rublev upsets Medvedev

AP National Sports

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-rankled Ash Barty reached her first Western & Southern women’s final with a win over Angelique Kerber, but No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was denied a third straight men’s final berth, losing to seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first men’s semifinal. Wild-card Jil Teichmann continued her run of upsets, adding Karolina Pliskova to a list of victims that already included Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic.