Barty reaches women’s final, Rublev upsets Medvedev

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-rankled Ash Barty reached her first Western & Southern women’s final with a win over Angelique Kerber, but No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev was denied a third straight men’s final berth, losing to seventh-ranked and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev in the first men’s semifinal.  Wild-card Jil Teichmann continued her run of upsets, adding Karolina Pliskova to a list of victims that already included Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic.

