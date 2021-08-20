Rahm happy with 1-shot lead, not so much with FedEx format

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jon Rahm made it through another bogey-free round and has a one-shot lead in The Northern Trust. He shot 67 to lead over Tony Finau. Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Keith Mitchell are two behind. Schauffele and Jordan Spieth tied the course record at Liberty National with 62s. Rahm is happy with his position. He’s just not thrilled with the FedEx Cup format because it comes down to one event at the end that could wipe out a season of work. Rahm doesn’t have his own solution. And he figures all he can do is show up and play well.