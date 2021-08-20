Packers’ surplus of receivers creates plenty of competition

AP National Sports

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams says the addition of veteran Randall Cobb has made it easier to provide leadership to the team’s younger receivers. But it’s also made it tougher for those receivers to crack the 53-man roster. Wide receiver has emerged as one of the Packers’ most intriguing position battles in training camp. Adams believes the arrival of another veteran has raised the level of intensity among receivers in training camp. He says “this year has been the most competitive that room has been probably since I first got here.”