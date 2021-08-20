LEADING OFF: Yanks’ Cole makes 2nd start since COVID break

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Gerrit Cole makes his second start for the Yankees since coming off the COVID-19 injured list to face Minnesota and right-hander Kenta Maeda. Cole pitched one-run ball over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, allowing two hits and striking out nine. He was up to 100 mph with his fastball and said he felt strong despite a 2 ½ week break forced by his positive virus test. Also, the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer faces the Mets’ Rich Hill in a showdown of veteran pitchers traded at the deadline.