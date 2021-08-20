Lance, Herbert make most of 49ers-Chargers joint practices

AP National Sports

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie Trey Lance threw passes with the starting offense in a live team period for the first time Friday during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers that marked the conclusion of Justin Herbert’s first training camp as starting quarterback. While incumbent Jimmy Garoppolo took the majority of reps, Lance, the third overall selection in the NFL draft, attempted a handful of passes with the first unit.