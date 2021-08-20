“It’s time”: Star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist retires at 39

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist, one of the greatest goaltenders of his generation, has announced his retirement less than nine months after heart surgery. The 39-year-old Swede starred for years for the New York Rangers. He piled up 459 wins and 64 shutouts in 15 seasons. He is sixth in NHL history in wins and seventh in saves, with more than 23,000 in all. He signed a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals iin October but never took the ice after announcing he had a heart condition. He had surgery in January.