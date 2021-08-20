Henne, Buechele throw TD passes, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a preseason game Friday night. Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason. Henne was 6 of 8 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Buechele was 9 of 11 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first preseason action, playing the first three series. He was 1-of-4 passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground.