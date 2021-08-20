Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:04 pm

Gray 1-hits Miami over 7 scoreless, Reds beat Marlins 5-3

KEYT

By MITCH STACY
AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-3. Gray had a 7.22 ERA over his previous six starts but was efficient against Miami. He needed eight pitches in each of the first two innings, then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, whiffing Lewis Brinson on three pitches to end the threat. The right-hander retired Miami in order in five of his seven innings and exited after throwing 89 pitches. He struck out five.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content