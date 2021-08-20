Florida rounds out men’s basketball roster by adding Gatkek

AP National Sports

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida rounded out its roster for next season by adding 6-foot-9 forward Tuongthach Gatkek on Friday. Gatkek joins the Gators after spending last season with Trinity Valley Community College in Texas. He averaged 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots. He is the latest new face on Florida’s revamped roster. The Gators have five transfers and two freshmen on campus for the 2021-22 season. They lost seven players, including four transfers and three guys who turned pro.