Castro has go-ahead hit, Tigers beat Blue Jays 4-1 in 10

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Harold Castro singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1. Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera remained at 499 career home runs after going 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. Trevor Richards (5-2) struck out the first two batters he faced in the 10th before Castro, pinch hitting for catcher Grayson Greiner, lined a tiebreaking single to left. Jonathan Schoop and Jeimer Candelario added RBI singles off Blue Jays right-hander Adam Cimber.