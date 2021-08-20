Athletics continue ballpark plans in Oakland and Las Vegas

AP National Sports

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics are proceeding with “parallel paths” planning new ballparks in Oakland and Las Vegas, determined to find the best fit and relocate if the club can’t secure what it wants along the downtown waterfront Howard Terminal site. Team president Dave Kaval is planning another trip to Las Vegas soon — traveling there every couple of weeks, he said — to evaluate the options with that potential spot. He spoke on the field Friday ahead of the A’s hosting the San Francisco Giants in the Bay Bridge Series at the Coliseum, a site he still insists is not right for baseball going forward.