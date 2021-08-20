Álvarez, Astros slug their way to 12-3 win over Mariners

AP National Sports

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered and drove in four runs as the Houston Astros jumped on Yusei Kikuchi early and cruised to a 12-3 win over the Seattle Mariners. Álvarez and Jake Meyers hit two-run homers off Kikuchi (7-7) as he tied a career-high by allowing seven runs in a season-low 2 2/3 innings. Martín Maldonado and Yuli Gurriel also homered, and Carlos Correa and José Altuve each hit a triple to help Houston win its second straight after dropping the previous four.