6 Kentucky players plead not guilty to burglary charges

AP National Sports

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Six Kentucky football players have pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary charges stemming from a March 6 incident at a private party. Fayette County District Judge Joseph Bouvier ordered the players to stay away from the alleged victims and the site where the incident took place. Wildcat players Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams are charged with burglary. Tisdale also faces a charge of wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.