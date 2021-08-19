Quinn has new pieces to lead makeover of Cowboys’ defense

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — New Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has plenty of work to do trying to turn around one of the worst defenses in franchise history. The former Atlanta coach has some intriguing new pieces as part of the makeover. Topping the list is first-round pick Micah Parsons. The rookie will be joined there by one of Quinn’s safeties with the Falcons as Keanu Neal transitions to linebacker. There are several new faces at cornerback with rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. Maurice Canady is making his Dallas debut after signing with the Cowboys last year and opting out because of COVID-19.