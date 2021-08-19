Lowe hits 29th homer, Rays extend Orioles’ skid to 15 games

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2. The Orioles have lost 15 straight. Baltimore dropped 14 in a row from May 18-31. The team record losing streak is 21 games, set at the beginning of the 1988 season. Lowe connected on a two-out, two-run drive that made it 4-0 in the second. McClanahan gave up one run and five hits in five innings. Jorge López became the major’s first 14-game loser, allowing four runs over two innings.