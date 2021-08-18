Skip to Content
White’s sliding finish in 74th sends Whitecaps past Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brian White had a sliding finish in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Austin FC 2-1. Vancouver entered having drawn five straight matches — one shy of tying a MLS record. Austin avoided a shutout for just the fourth time in its last 15 matches. Jakob Nerwinski tied it at 1 for Vancouver in the 52nd minute by getting a foot on a loose ball in front of the net following a blocked header. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver came out of his area to defend a counter attack, and Ryan Gauld slid it across the goal to an unmarked White at the back post for the winner.

