Wake Forest’s vets aims higher after 5 straight bowl trips

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

Wake Forest has enough experience back on both sides of the ball to extend its bowl streak to six years. The Demon Deacons return nine starters on both sides of the ball. That includes quarterback Sam Hartman, top rusher Christian Beal-Smith and top receiver Jaquarii Roberson. The Demon Deacons also ranked last year as one of the nation’s best teams in protecting the football, committing just seven turnovers. The Demon Deacons open at home against Old Dominion on Sept. 3 and play their league opener against Florida State on Sept. 18. They close at Boston College on Nov. 27.