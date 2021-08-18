Pizarro scores in 93rd minute to send Miami past Chicago

AP National Sports

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rodolfo Pizarro in second-half stoppage time to give Inter Miami a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night. Pizarro one-touched Victor Ulloa’s pass inside the far post in the 93rd for his first goal of the season. Miami won its third straight home game, while Chicago had its road winless streak extended to 18 matches — with 12 losses. Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth. Indiana Vassilev also scored for Miami. Francisco Calvo and Luka Stojanovic scored for Chicago.