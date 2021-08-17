Trapp scores, helps Minnesota to 1-1 draw with San Jose

AP National Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wil Trapp scored in the first half and Minnesota United tied the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1. Minnesota is 2-1-3 in its last six matches. San Jose, which was limited to 10 players after Nathan Raphael Pelae Cardoso received a red card in the first half, extended its unbeaten streak to nine matches — its best since a 10-match run in 2012. San Jose took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the 12th minute. Cristian Espinoza sent a cross toward the penalty spot and it deflected off of Bakaye Dibassy inside the near post. Trapp evened it in the 22nd minute, calmly rolling the ball inside the far post for his first goal of the season.