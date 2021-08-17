DeVonta Smith takes step forward in return from knee sprain

AP National Sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith participated in some team drills at Tuesday’s practice, continuing his return from a knee sprain. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s status is still uncertain for Thursday night’s preseason game against New England. Smith got hurt two weeks ago in what he called a “freak” injury when a defender fell on him. The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick. He had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.