Browns DEs Garrett, Clowney still slowed by camp injuries

AP National Sports

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns are starting another week of practice with defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney watching from the sideline. Garrett is dealing with a hamstring issue while Clowney, who has been slowed by injuries throughout his career, has an unspecified injury. Cleveland signed Clowney to a one-year, $8 million contract in April with the idea of pairing him with Garrett. But they haven’t had much time together on the field lately. Garrett tested his hamstring with short runs before Tuesday’s practice.