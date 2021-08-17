Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing

AP National Sports

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 teams will have to forfeit games and be given a loss if unable to play a conference game this fall because of COVID-19. Or any other reasons. The Big 12 says a no contest will be declared only if both teams are unable to compete. There are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled. And there are no longer football roster thresholds in effect like there were last season and allowed teams to seek a no contest.