Jamal Adams, Seahawks agree to 4-year contract extension

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed safety Jamal Adams to a four-year contract extension that is expected to make the former All-Pro the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Adams was on the practice field for the first time this season after the deal was signed and announced by the team. NFL Network first reported the agreement, which is expected to include $38 million guaranteed and be worth up to $70 million. Adams had been attending meetings but had yet to participate in on-field activities. Adams was acquired in a trade from the New York Jets last summer, a deal that cost Seattle two first-round picks.