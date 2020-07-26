Trump says he will not throw first pitch at Yankees game in August after all

National Sports

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Sunday afternoon that he will not be able to throw the first pitch at a New York Yankees game on August 15 after all.

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Trump said the change in plans is due to multiple scheduled meetings regarding a vaccine for COVID-19 and the economy.

However, there is still hope to see the president throw a pitch sometime this year after he confirmed, "We will make it later in the season!"

This announcement comes just a few days after Trump said he was asked to throw the first pitch.

During a meeting at the White House briefing room on Thursday, Trump said Randy Levine, president of the New York Yankees baseball club, asked him to throw the first pitch in the August game.

President Trump then inquired what the crowd would be like, to which he said, “You don’t have a crowd. There is no such thing."

Had the president been able to attend the game, this would have been the first time he would have taken part in the presidential tradition.

Dr. Anthony Fauci threw the first pitch of the 2020 Major League Baseball season between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees last week.

Video of the pitch can be seen here.