Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day upsets #20 Madison Keys in second round at French Open

PARIS. - Kayla Day gets her long-awaited payback as she pulls off the biggest victory of her pro tennis career.

The 23-year old from Santa Barbara outlasted #20 Madison Keys 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in a second round match at the French Open.

It is the first time that the American qualifier has ever beaten a top 20 ranked player since turning pro in 2017.

Back in 2016 Day lost to the fellow American Keys in a second round US Open match.

Day entered the French Open ranked 138th and she will now make her first third round appearance in a Grand Slam main draw when she goes up against qualifier Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.