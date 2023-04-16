Former Gaucho pitcher Noah Davis shines for Colorado in first MLB start

SEATTLE, Washington. - Noah Davis had a terrific first big league start although he had a close call.

The former UCSB star pitched five scoreless innings for Colorado allowing 3 hits, striking out and walking 3 in Seattle.

He lost his hat on a comeback line drive that just missed his head but otherwise it was pretty much smooth sailing for Davis who pitched at UCSB in 2016-'18.

He left with the game scoreless in which the Mariners would win 1-0.

Davis was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018 and spent three years in their minor league organization before being traded to Colorado.

He was called up last year by the Rockies in late September but did not see any action.