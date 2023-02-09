Chiefs veteran running back Jerick McKinnon enjoys journey back to the Super Bowl

PHOENIX--Veteran Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon is back in the Super Bowl for a second time.

But the first time he was injured and did not play for the San Francisco 49ers when they lost to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season.

Now he is trying to help Kansas City win Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

McKinnon had a fantastic season leading all NFL running backs with 9 touchdown receptions.

He had more than 800 yards from scrimmage this season, his second most in his 9-year career.

McKinnon said, "Very thankful, very blessed just going through everything I went through to make it to this point, be with a great organization phenomenal team, phenomenal coaching staff organization so I am embracing it soaking it in it's been a fun week just a couple of days left and we get to the real stuff."

Injuries have plagued McKinnon throughout his career but he is healthy and ready to go for Super Bowl LVII.