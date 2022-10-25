Former UCSB standout Skip Schumaker is named manager of the Miami Marlins

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Skip is now a first-time Major League Baseball skipper!

The Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager.

Schumaker played 11 seasons in the big leagues and was part of two World Series-winning teams with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

He spent this past season as a bench coach with the Cardinals and prior to that he was an assistant with the San Diego Padres.

Schumaker played baseball at UCSB for two seasons and in 2001 he batted .400 collecting a school-record 100 hits in 250 at-bats.

He was All-Big West First Team that season and was drafted in the fifth round by the Cardinals in 2001.

Schumaker retired from playing in 2016.

He played eight seasons with the Cardinals, two with Cincinnati and one with the Dodgers.

Schumaker takes over in Miami for Don Mattingly who managed the Marlins for seven seasons and is the franchise all-time leader in wins.