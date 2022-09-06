Kayla Day wins Santa Maria Open
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara pro tennis player Kayla Days wins the women's division of the Santa Maria Open beating UCSB player Amelia Honer 7-6, 6-2.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Barbara pro tennis player Kayla Days wins the women's division of the Santa Maria Open beating UCSB player Amelia Honer 7-6, 6-2.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.