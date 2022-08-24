Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Updated
today at 5:22 pm
Published 5:07 pm

Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day dominates her first round match at the US Open Qualifying Tournament

KAYLA.00_00_00_00.Still001
ESPN +
Santa Barbara tennis player Kayla Day won her first round match at the US Open Qualifying Tournament 6-1, 6-1 over Irina Maria Bara.

NEW YORK, NY. - Kayla Day is off to a strong start at the US Open Qualifying Tournament as she routed Irina Maria Bara 6-1, 6-1 in first round play.

Day will play Georgina Garcia Perez in the second round.

It takes three wins to advance to the main draw of the US Open which begins Monday, August 29.

Day won 75 percent of her first serves and 24 winners compared to 9 for Bara.

The 22-year old Day entered this tournament raked 211th in the world while Bara was 126th.

Article Topic Follows: More Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content