Santa Barbara’s Kayla Day dominates her first round match at the US Open Qualifying Tournament

NEW YORK, NY. - Kayla Day is off to a strong start at the US Open Qualifying Tournament as she routed Irina Maria Bara 6-1, 6-1 in first round play.

Day will play Georgina Garcia Perez in the second round.

It takes three wins to advance to the main draw of the US Open which begins Monday, August 29.

Day won 75 percent of her first serves and 24 winners compared to 9 for Bara.

The 22-year old Day entered this tournament raked 211th in the world while Bara was 126th.