SB Court of Champions to induct 16 new members to local hoops hall of fame
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 16 new members will be honored by the Santa Barbara Court of Champions on Saturday, August 20.
The free event is at 4pm at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club.
Former UCLA head basketball coach and SB Court of Champions Hall of Fame member Ben Howland will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The 16 individuals that will be honored are:
Santiago Aguirre SBHS, Westmont C, SB Breakers, Mexican Pro League
George Albanez Founder/Director of 805 Basketball
Keani Albanez Gonzaga U, Professional Player, SBCC Men's Coach, Oaks Christian HC
James Coronado HC Bishop Diego HS, Director/Founder of Youth Basketball
Bernard Hicks Director of Basketball Programs at SB Boys/Girls Club
Jelani Hicks Director of Basketball Programs, HC at San Marco HS
Jay Hillock Goleta raised, Gonzaga HC, Chicago Bulls Scout
Joe Hillock Goleta raised, Loyola Marymount U HC, HS HC
David Jackson SB raised, SBHS Player, Director of SB Stars Basketball Program
Kim Kjar Director of SB Basketball Programs and SB Boys/Girls Club
Larry Lessett Goleta born, DPHS Player, SBCC AC, HC at Maryland ES, Intl Pro Coach
Sha' Rae Mitchell UCSB Player, Providence HS HC, WNBA Referee, NBA Referee
David Palmer SBHS Player, Ventura CC Player, Mexican Pro League, Dir/Founder of SB Vipers
Matt Sanchez Local resident, Businessman, Founder of At-Risk Youth Programs in SB
Robert Thompson SB raised, SBHS Player, Westmont C, Dir. of Basketball Programs at Goleta B/G Club
Kent Wojciechoski Texas Tech U Player, Founder/Dir. of the SB Pal Club, Retired SB Police Officer
The Santa Barbara Court of Champions is a local basketball hall of fame that began in 2014.