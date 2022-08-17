SB Court of Champions to induct 16 new members to local hoops hall of fame

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 16 new members will be honored by the Santa Barbara Court of Champions on Saturday, August 20.

The free event is at 4pm at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club.

Former UCLA head basketball coach and SB Court of Champions Hall of Fame member Ben Howland will serve as the master of ceremonies.

The 16 individuals that will be honored are:

Santiago Aguirre SBHS, Westmont C, SB Breakers, Mexican Pro League

George Albanez Founder/Director of 805 Basketball

Keani Albanez Gonzaga U, Professional Player, SBCC Men's Coach, Oaks Christian HC

James Coronado HC Bishop Diego HS, Director/Founder of Youth Basketball

Bernard Hicks Director of Basketball Programs at SB Boys/Girls Club

Jelani Hicks Director of Basketball Programs, HC at San Marco HS

Jay Hillock Goleta raised, Gonzaga HC, Chicago Bulls Scout

Joe Hillock Goleta raised, Loyola Marymount U HC, HS HC

David Jackson SB raised, SBHS Player, Director of SB Stars Basketball Program

Kim Kjar Director of SB Basketball Programs and SB Boys/Girls Club

Larry Lessett Goleta born, DPHS Player, SBCC AC, HC at Maryland ES, Intl Pro Coach

Sha' Rae Mitchell UCSB Player, Providence HS HC, WNBA Referee, NBA Referee

David Palmer SBHS Player, Ventura CC Player, Mexican Pro League, Dir/Founder of SB Vipers

Matt Sanchez Local resident, Businessman, Founder of At-Risk Youth Programs in SB

Robert Thompson SB raised, SBHS Player, Westmont C, Dir. of Basketball Programs at Goleta B/G Club

Kent Wojciechoski Texas Tech U Player, Founder/Dir. of the SB Pal Club, Retired SB Police Officer

The Santa Barbara Court of Champions is a local basketball hall of fame that began in 2014.