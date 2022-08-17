Kayla Day gets wild-card entry into US Open Qualifying tournament

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kayla Day is going back to New York.

The 22-year old Santa Barbara tennis player earned a wild-card entry into the US Open Qualifying tournament that begins on August 23 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York.

Day is a former world number one junior and 2016 US Open girls' singles champion.

She is training in Boca Raton, Florida and will head to New York in the coming days.