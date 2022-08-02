J.J. Koski is trying to catch on with the Rams once again

UC IRVINE, Calif. - J.J. Koski found himself on the active roster for a handful of games in 2021 for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and that is the goal once again as he is hard work at training camp.

The 2019 Cal Poly graduate said, "That is what I am gunning for, that is what I want to do and I know I can do it so we'll take it each day at a time and go from there."

Koski spent part of 2021 on the Rams practice squad before making the 53-man roster ahead of their game in early November against Tennessee.

He had a productive preseason in 2021 including 8 catches versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Koski was the MVP of Cal Poly football in 2019 after catching 42 passes for 868 yards with 8 touchdowns.

"I cherish my time at Cal Poly," began Koski. "It was awesome and it really helped me with where I am at now."

He signed a free agent contract with the Rams following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Koski knows the defending champs are loaded at the wide receiver position that includes Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, Allen Robinson II, TuTu Atwell and Ben Skowronek.

"You just take it day by day," said Koski. "Just try improve on the days you had, get better each day, you can't really think long-term so I am just staying in the moment and having fun with it and hanging out with the guys is awesome."