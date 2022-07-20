SBHS alum Derek True drafted by Oakland A’s plus more Foresters selected on final day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara High School alum and Cal Poly pitcher Derek True was selected in the 20th and final round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland A's.

Several more Santa Barbara Foresters were taken on Day 3 as well.

Blake Adams goes to Colorado in round 13, Kyle Luckham is taken by Washington in round 15 while Tanner O'Tremba also goes in round 15 to San Francisco.

In the 16th round the Giants grabbed Andrew Kachel and Ryan Wroblaski went to Houston in round 20.