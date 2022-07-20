Skip to Content
MLB All-Star festivities were a hit in LA

Major League Baseball's All-Star festivities were a hit in Los Angeles.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a high-five!

For five days Major League Baseball brought even more star power to Los Angeles as the All-Star Game and all of its festivities returned after a long absence from the City of Angels.

Our national pastime was celebrated at the Santa Monica Pier, the Los Angeles Convention Center and of course at Dodger Stadium.

Both the players and fans were excited to experience the first Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980.

The American League edged the National League 3-2.

