Jeff McNeil enjoys All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Jeff McNeil played in his second All-Star Game.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - First-time dad Jeff McNeil got to squeeze in family time even though he started in the 92nd All-Star Game.

With the game at Dodger Stadium , McNeil said he would head up the coast afterwards and spend some time at home before the second half of the Major League Baseball season starts back up.

Just last week McNeil and his wife Tatiana welcomed in their newborn son Lucas, the couple's first child.

McNeil grew up in Santa Barbara and fell in love with baseball playing for Goleta Valley South Little League and by going to Dodger games.

He moved to Nipomo and graduated high school there in 2009.

In 2011 McNeil helped the Santa Barbara Foresters win a National Baseball Congress World Series.

McNeil was making his second MLB All-Star Game appearance with the first one coming in 2019.

This time he started at second base for the National League and went 0-for-1 but did get on base after being hit in the foot with a pitch.

McNeil entered the All-Star break as one of the top hitters in the National League with a .300 batting average.

