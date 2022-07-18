Westmont College graduate Michael Stefanic goes from undrafted to Angels infielder

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Michael Stefanic keeps climbing higher and do not expect him to stop anytime soon.

On July 3 Stefanic made his Major League Baseball debut and two days later he collected his first big league hit, a pinch-hit single in Miami.

Not bad for a player that got completely passed over in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Over one thousand players were selected but not Stefanic even though he had an outstanding four-year career at Westmont College in Montecito.

He left the NAIA school as the Warriors all-time hit leader with 275.

Stefanic thought his baseball career may be over but he decided to send out hundreds of videos to people within all 30 MLB organizations.

Only Mike Gallego was willing to reach out to Stefanic and give him a try at rookie ball in Arizona and the rest is history.

Gallego is now a coach with the Angels and is proud of how Stefanic took the opportunity and made the most of it, all the way to the big leagues.

Now that Stefanic is in the The Show, he is determined to keep grinding and stay as long as he can.