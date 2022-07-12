Santa Barbara community excited about pro soccer coming to town

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of members of the Santa Barbara soccer community gathered on the rooftop at Santa Barbara's MOXI for the official announcement of the new club in town, Santa Barbara Sky FC.

The new professional soccer club will begin play in 2024 and will include men's and women's teams.

Sky FC will play home games at La Playa Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN +.

Montecito resident Peter Moore is the team owner and he is a former CEO of Liverpool FC.

The United Soccer League announced the expansion and the men will compete in the USL League One while more details about the women's team will be announced in the coming months.

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and UCSB men's soccer head coach Tim Vom Steeg were on hand for the big moment in Santa Barbara soccer.