Ron Shelton returns to Santa Barbara to talk about his new book about the making of the hit movie Bull Durham

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Close to 35 years after Bull Durham became a blockbuster hit, people are still talking about the sports classic movie.

So much that director Ron Shelton decided to share stories about how the movie was created from his own minor league playing days to battling movie executives in getting the film made.

His new book is titled 'The Church of Baseball: The Making of Bull Durham: Home Runs, Bad Calls, Crazy Fights, Big Swings and a Hit.'

Shelton returned to Santa Barbara and had a book signing at Chaucer's Books where dozens came out to hear his Bull Durham stories.

Shelton is a Santa Barbara High School and Westmont College graduate.